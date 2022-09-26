iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Stake Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $75.98 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.90.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

