iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,179,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,044,000 after purchasing an additional 75,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,448,000 after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $73.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average is $85.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

