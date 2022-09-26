iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,146,000 after acquiring an additional 714,029 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,458,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,182,000 after purchasing an additional 225,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE opened at $85.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

