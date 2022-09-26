Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 38,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 59.9% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:V opened at $183.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $347.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.23 and a 1-year high of $236.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
