Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.17. The stock has a market cap of $438.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

