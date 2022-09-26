Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $5,432,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.17. The company has a market capitalization of $438.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.