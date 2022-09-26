JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
