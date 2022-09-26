jvl associates llc Purchases 2,623 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

jvl associates llc boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,760.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,518.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,831,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average of $129.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

