Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires 50 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 38,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $371.42 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

