Karp Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 312,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,431,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $902,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.9 %

JPM opened at $109.14 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

