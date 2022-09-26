Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $719,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63. The firm has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

