Lannebo Fonder AB Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lannebo Fonder AB cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average of $118.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

