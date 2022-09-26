LifePro Asset Management Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 125,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.