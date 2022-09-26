LifePro Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $466.40 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $528.60 and its 200 day moving average is $519.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.92.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

