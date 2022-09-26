M. Kraus & Co Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

M. Kraus & Co reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 71.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,029 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 147.8% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 34.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $99.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

