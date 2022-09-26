Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 173.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,401,000 after acquiring an additional 627,634 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 10.9 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $21.90 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

