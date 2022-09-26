Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,275,000 after buying an additional 626,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,211,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after buying an additional 791,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,716,000 after buying an additional 358,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $151.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.89. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

