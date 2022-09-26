Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $8.68 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 112,922 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.52 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

