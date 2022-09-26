Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $22.68 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.5% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PG opened at $135.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.12. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $323.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

