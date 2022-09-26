McAdam LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $143.06 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.44 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.54. The company has a market capitalization of $252.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

