McAdam LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 77,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 581,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE PFE opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

