McBroom & Associates LLC Sells 471 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McBroom & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 4.7% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $270.94 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $277.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

