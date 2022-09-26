McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $270.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.