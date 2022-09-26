McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of V opened at $183.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.23 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.05.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.