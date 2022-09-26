McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of V opened at $183.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.23 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.05.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
