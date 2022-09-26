Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.4% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 390,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,916,000 after purchasing an additional 251,339 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 147,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 481,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.78 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

