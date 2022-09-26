Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.7% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.0% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 62.8% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.9% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.1% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 60,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $86.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

