Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.5% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 390,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,916,000 after acquiring an additional 251,339 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 147,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 481,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MRK opened at $86.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

