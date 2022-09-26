Meyer Handelman Co. Has $21.58 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $99.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

