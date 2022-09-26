Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 1,150 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $183.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.77 and a 200 day moving average of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.23 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on V. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

