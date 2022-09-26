Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 181,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 42,353 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

