Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $74.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

