Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 772 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.33.

EPAM stock opened at $364.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.70.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

