Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Position Lifted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

