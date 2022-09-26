Morris Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 166 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 4.5% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $513.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $529.79 and a 200-day moving average of $513.07. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $480.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

