Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,044 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 50,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 710,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 31,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.08 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.