Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

ABBV stock opened at $143.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.44 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

