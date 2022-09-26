Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 60,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $22,043,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.