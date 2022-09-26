New Century Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New Century Advisors LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,532 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of New Century Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 5.3 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $85.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $357.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

