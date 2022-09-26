Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,167,253,000 after acquiring an additional 518,570 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after acquiring an additional 225,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $183.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.05. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.23 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $347.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.