Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $26,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.89 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

