Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,777,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $178,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.17 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

