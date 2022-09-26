Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 238 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 33,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Nucor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Nucor Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE NUE opened at $105.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 31.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

