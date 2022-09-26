Newfound Research LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Newfound Research LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.12. The stock has a market cap of $323.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

