Newfound Research LLC Sells 233 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Newfound Research LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 162.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

V opened at $183.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.23 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average is $207.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

