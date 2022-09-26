Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $478.82 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $515.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.92.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.27.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.