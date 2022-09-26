Norway Savings Bank Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Shares of DIS opened at $99.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day moving average is $112.63. The company has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

