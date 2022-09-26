Norway Savings Bank Sells 805 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 581,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 69,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

