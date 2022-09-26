Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $85.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86. The firm has a market cap of $357.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

