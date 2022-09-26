Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 343 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $125.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

