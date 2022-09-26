NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.4 %

NVDA opened at $125.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.57 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.